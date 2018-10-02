India dispatches relief material to tsunami-affected Indonesia

Four days after Indonesia was struck by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that left more than 1,200 people dead, India on Tuesday dispatched military cargo planes and warships with relief material to the south-east Asian nation.

Two air force planes — a C-130J special operations aircraft and a C-17 heavy lifter — are flying medical aid and relief material to Indonesia.

An IAF spokesperson said the C-130J is carrying a field hospital from Agra, while the C-17 is ferrying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) load consisting of tents, generators and medicines.

The C-130J is also carrying a team of 37 medical personnel. It has taken off from Hindan for Chennai.

“From Chennai, the aircraft will take off for Kualanamu International Airport and then move to Palu,” the IAF spokesperson said.

Instructed to be self-contained for 10 days, the medical crews are carrying their rations, generators and tents.

The C-17 was loaded at Palam with relief material including 15.66 tonnes of tentage and generators and 16 tonnes of medicines. The aircraft took off for Chennai and will carry the supplies further to Makassar.

Three Indian warships that were on deployment to Singapore have been diverted to the coastal town of Palu, a navy spokesperson said.

The three ships —Tir, Sujata and Shardul — are carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief ‘bricks’ including 30,000 litres of bottled drinking water, 1,500 litres of packaged juice, 500 litres of milk and 700 kg of biscuits.

The ships are also carrying 20 tents for use by the crews to distribute relief material and will be handed over to local authorities, if required.

