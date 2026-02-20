India 'diversifying' oil options, says US ambassador Sergio Gor on Russian purchases; negotiations on for Venezuelan oil

Newly appointed US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, on Friday, stated that New Delhi is working to “diversify” its oil options. The US envoy's remarks come after India and US announced their trade deal, which claimed that India will be reducing its purchase of Russian oil. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia)

Speaking at reporters on the sidelines for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Gor told Reuters that India is working to “diversify” its options and negotiations are underway for Venezuelan oil purchase.

“On oil, there's an agreement. We have seen India diversify on their oil. There is a commitment. This is not about India. The United States doesn't want anyone buying Russian oil. The President's been very clear on this, he wants this war to end. And so anyone who is in a way still involved with that conflict is something that the President wants to see come to an end in hopes of peace coming with that,” Gor was quoted as saying as per news agency ANI.

Also Read | 'Historic milestone': India-US sign declaration on key AI initiative 'Pax Silica'

India-US trade deal to be inked soon Furthermore, the Trump administration official also told news agency PTI that the trade deal between India and the US is expected to be “inked soon”.

India and the US announced a “historic” trade deal between the two nations, which also brought down the tariffs on New Delhi from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The deal was announced by US President Donald Trump on February 2, 2026.

In his Truth Social post and a White House statement, Trump stated that India has agreed to reduce and eliminate its purchase of Russian oil. While India made no such statement, New Delhi has stated it will be looking into more imports from Venezuela, including oil.