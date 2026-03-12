India examining fuel supply requests from Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka

India is considering requests from Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka for the supply of fuel amid an energy crisis caused by the West Asia conflict, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. New Delhi reviews fuel aid requests from Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka as West Asia conflict disrupts energy supplies. (Bloomberg)

Cooperation in energy is a key pillar in India’s development collaboration with countries in the neighbourhood. India has helped finance the construction of cross-border pipelines to Nepal and Bangladesh, and also supported the development of Bhutan’s hydropower sector.

As global oil and gas prices have surged and crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have dwindled because of the Iran-US conflict, neighbours such as Bangladesh have turned to India for additional fuel supplies.

“We have received a request from the government of Bangladesh for supply of diesel, which is being examined,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

“We have received such requests from several other countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and these are being examined taking into account our own energy requirements and availability,” he said.

India, Jaiswal noted, is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to the country’s neighbourhood. As part of a “people-centric and development-oriented approach” to relations with Bangladesh, India has been supplying diesel from the Numaligarh refinery in Assam since 2007 through waterways, railway and the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

“A sale-purchase agreement was signed in October 2017 between Numaligarh refinery and the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation for supply of high-speed diesel on mutually agreed terms,” Jaiswal said.

Diesel exports to Bangladesh have continued since 2017, and factors such as India’s refining capacity, the country’s requirements and diesel availability will be taken into consideration while deciding on Dhaka’s request for additional diesel supplies, Jaiswal said.