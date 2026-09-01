HT Morning News Brief September 1: India defies biggest oil shock, Tim Cook signs off as Apple CEO
From politics and world news to sports and entertainment – here's everything you need to start your day informed.
Good morning, readers. From politics and world news to sports and entertainment – here's everything you need to start your day informed.
India defies biggest oil shock in history, economy grows 7.8% in Q1
The Indian economy grew at 7.8% in the first quarter (April-June 2026) of the current fiscal year, braving what has been described as the largest oil shock in the history of capitalism. The data, released by the National Statistics Office on Monday, positively surprised analysts and pleased the government. Experts believe the latest Gross Domestic Product data does not rule out a growth slowdown over the full fiscal year and also increases the possibility of a rate hike later in the year. Click here to read more.
From Greater Noida to Delhi: 47-km bus ride ends in gangrape of 16-year-old
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in Greater Noida last month, with the vehicle covering a distance of around 47 kilometres. According to the police, the bus travelled between Pari Chowk in Greater Noida – from where the survivor boarded the bus – to Ring Road near Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal when the crime took place. Police said the bus had curtains covering its windows, making it difficult for people outside to see what was happening inside. The two accused – bus driver and conductor – have been arrested. Read more here.
Lay's, Thums Up repackaged: FDA finds expired dates, nutrition stickers in Noida, Navi Mumbai units
Deep Dive
In its latest sweep against entities violating food safety regulations, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cracked down on ten companies in Navi Mumbai and Noida in Delhi selling counterfeit food products, or repackaging expired products for sale. Popular brands such as Lay’s, Kurkure, Maggi, Knorr, Hellmann’s and Thums Up topped the list of products being counterfeited. Click here to read more.
Tim Cook signs off as Apple CEO, hands reins to Ternu
Apple CEO Tim Cook bid farewell to his role on Monday, his last day at the helm. In a heartfelt memo to employees, he thanked them for their support, called them an "extraordinary team," reflected on Apple's culture, and paid tribute to Steve Jobs while welcoming incoming CEO John Ternus.
Cook led Apple since 2011, taking over from Jobs weeks before his death from pancreatic cancer. He isn't leaving the company — he'll stay on in a new role. Read more here.
Badshah, Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed that their marriage has come to an end, just five months after they reportedly tied the knot. The couple addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship on Monday, sharing identical statements on their respective Instagram stories and making it clear that they have decided to go their separate ways. Read more here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More