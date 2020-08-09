e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India gives 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal amid Covid-19

India gives 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal amid Covid-19

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, “These ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. They can be used in support of secondary care in hospitals with ICU”.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Nepal has recorded a total of 22,592 positive cases of coronavirus and 73 people have succumbed to the disease so far.
Nepal has recorded a total of 22,592 positive cases of coronavirus and 73 people have succumbed to the disease so far.(HT photo for representation )
         

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India on Sunday handed over 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal.

“India hands over ten ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal. It was handed over to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra in a ceremony at Grand Hall, Army Headquarters on Sunday,” said Indian Embassy in Nepal.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, “These ventilators are designed for a broad range of applications to include advanced invasive or non-invasive respiratory support. They can be used in support of secondary care in hospitals with ICU, tertiary multispecialty hospitals and dedicated ICUs. Further, due to their compact nature, they are portable and handy in the transportation of patients requiring intensive care.”

“The Indian army has a long record of extending support to the Nepali Army as a first responder for humanitarian assistance and relief. The gifting of ventilators is part of this continued humanitarian cooperation between the two Armies,” the Embassy said.

During the handing over, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing all necessary help to the people of Nepal in prevailing over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nepal has recorded a total of 22,592 positive cases of coronavirus and 73 people have succumbed to the disease so far, according to Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

tags
top news
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
6 die after inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank in Jharkhand’s Deoghar
6 die after inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank in Jharkhand’s Deoghar
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In