India has administered over 114 million Covid vaccine doses

India had administered over 114 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Wednesday evening, with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh giving over 10 million doses on the day.An alarming rise in cases -- many states registerd their highest single-day spike -- also saw the Centre announce scrapping of this year’s CBSE class 10 boards while it postponed those of class 12.

In all, 114,318,455 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,063,976 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,603,568 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 10,209,443 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,061,571 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 37,334,924 people have got their first dose and another 894,077 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 43,413,349 people have been administered their first dose while 2,737,547 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 3,139,063 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday till 8pm, as per the provisional report, on the fourth day of the Tika Utsav. Of this, 2,719,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 419,099 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.





Notwithstanding the alarming surge in cases across the country, over a million people participated in the third shahi snan of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar while many senior politicians in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh tested positive for covid; the prominent ones being chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.