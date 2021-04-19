India has administered over 122 million Covid vaccine doses

India had administered over 122 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Sunday morning even as cases continued to surge across the country, taking its total tally past the 15 million mark. In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday to discuss the pandemic situation in the national Capital. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh wrote to PM Modi on how vaccines were key to tackling the pandemic even as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to the PM alleged her state was running out of vaccines and essential medicines.

In all, 122,622,590 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,128,146 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,708,223 who have got their second dose as well.

As many as 11,233,415 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,510,238 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 40,474,993 people have got their first dose and another 1,081,759 have had their second dose as well.

In the 60+ category, 45,594,522 people have been administered their first dose while 3,891,294 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 2,684,956 vaccine doses were given on Sunday till 7am, as per the provisional report. Of this, 2,022,599 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 662,357 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

India reported over 273,810 cases on Monday. It also reported 1,619 fatalities in 24 hours. Usually, the rise in cases reported every Monday, from the last 24 hours, is lower than the one reported a day before as testing is low on the weekends. However, Monday saw the country’s highest single-day rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.