India has another biggest single day jump in Coronavirus cases

India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit by the pandemic with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 fatalities.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:00 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among the worst-hit cities in the country. Six of India's 28 states account for 73% of total cases.
India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases Sunday in another biggest single-day spike, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious places after a 10-week lockdown.

India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit by the pandemic with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 fatalities.

New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among the worst-hit cities in the country. Six of India’s 28 states account for 73% of total cases.

India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.

Subways, schools and movie theaters remain closed.

