e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India has more than 23,000 Covid-19 cases, 718 deaths

India has more than 23,000 Covid-19 cases, 718 deaths

Officials and medical experts have said India the country’s preventive measures have helped in reducing in the disease’s doubling rate and also allowed the ramping up of testing and bolstering health care preparedness.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Daily wagers out during lockdown against coronavirus, in Khazapura, Patna, Bihar.
Daily wagers out during lockdown against coronavirus, in Khazapura, Patna, Bihar.(Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
         

More than 23,000 people have been infected by Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and 718 have died in India, according to the Union health ministry data on Friday morning.

With 17,610 active cases, 4749 people cured or migrated and 718 deaths, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the grim 23,000 mark at 23,077, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The figures have come on the 31st day of a national lockdown to halt the spread of the disease, which has infected 2,708,470 people and killed 190,788 across the world.

Officials and medical experts have said India the country’s preventive measures have helped in reducing in the disease’s doubling rate and also allowed the ramping up of testing and bolstering health care preparedness.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the state chief ministers through video conferencing on Monday to discuss the upcoming strategy to deal with coronavirus pandemic in the country and talk about lockdown relaxations and restrictions to be taken.

tags
top news
India has more than 23,000 Covid-19 cases, 718 deaths
India has more than 23,000 Covid-19 cases, 718 deaths
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
Covid-19 lockdown: Govt considers wage stimulus for MSMEs amid survival battle
Covid-19 lockdown: Govt considers wage stimulus for MSMEs amid survival battle
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Probe after infant among 51 booked for violating quarantine in Uttarakhand
Probe after infant among 51 booked for violating quarantine in Uttarakhand
No meat, no staff: Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi shut in Ramzan
No meat, no staff: Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi shut in Ramzan
Patents show Honda working on smaller monkey bike model
Patents show Honda working on smaller monkey bike model
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news