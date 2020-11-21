e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi

‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi

PM Modi also said that work is underway to strengthen the start-ups in the energy sector, and a special fund has been allocated for the purpose.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi addressing the students of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) on Saturday
PM Modi addressing the students of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) on Saturday(ANI Twitter)
         

The country has set a target of reducing its carbon footprint by 30-35%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Efforts are being made to increase the use of natural gas capacity four times in this decade, and work is also on to nearly double the oil refining capacity in the next five years, PM Modi added.

“Today you are entering the industry at a time when due to pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the whole world. In these times, there is potential for growth in the energy sector in India today, and in entrepreneurship too,” he said while addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU).

Also Read: India enters crucial phase in fight against Covid-19; can’t let guard down at this juncture: Mukesh Ambani

PM Modi encouraged the students to have faith in their purpose, and face challenges with confidence. “It’s not that successful people don’t have problems. But he who accepts challenges, confronts them and defeats them, he who solves problems, succeeds,” he said. “Only those who have a sense of responsibility are successful in life. Those who have a sense of burden always fail,” he added.

PM Modi also said that work is underway to strengthen the start-ups in the energy sector, and a special fund has been allocated for the purpose. “If you have any idea, product or a concept that you want to incubate, then this fund will be a good opportunity for you, and a gift from the government,” he said.

“The youth of the 21st century has to move forward with a ‘clean slate’. The mindset of some people. that nothing will change for the better, is problematic and has to be changed. A clean heart means clear intentions,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In