India heats up: Nagpur hottest, Delhi warmer than normal, heatwave in Rajasthan | Weather updates

Parts of India continue to reel under heatwaves, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction similar conditions in several areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region over the next few days along with cloudy sky in Delhi on Sunday. In Jammu and Kashmir, however, an advisory for severe weather has been sounded over possible heavy rain due to a western disturbance. In Delhi, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra's Nagpur reportedly recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country on Saturday, soaring to a scorching 44.7 degrees Celsius, according to a Times of India report. This marked the city’s hottest day of the season, surpassing Friday’s high of 43 degrees Celsius within just 24 hours.

Although the temperature was 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal, it didn’t meet the criteria for a heatwave, as per the report.

Cloudy sky in Delhi

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky in Delhi for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi logged minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

“A fresh cloud cluster has moved into Delhi, bringing very light to light rainfall along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. This system is expected to pass through the city with similar intensity,” the IMD said.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that “moderate” air quality prevailed in Delhi as of 4pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 165.

Weather in other parts of India

J&K: As per IMD, severe weather conditions is expected to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir between April 18 and 20 due to an active weather system of western disturbances. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds are expected in several districts.

Uttarakhand: Heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely at isolated places over the Himalayan state. “Isolated Hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand & Odisha on 19th and Uttarakhand on 19th & 20th April,” IMD's April 19 bulletin stated.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds between April 19 and April 21 is expected at places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, IMD said.

UP: Warm night conditions are very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh. “Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C likely over Northwest India, except Uttar Pradesh, during next 2-3 days and gradual rise by 2-3°C during subsequent 4 days,” IMD bulletin said. It said that UP is likely to see gradual rise by 2-4°C during subsequent five days.

Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat: As per IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha between April 19 and 23. IMD said a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely over Maharashtra during next four-five and no significant change thereafter. “Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra on 19th & 20th; Gujarat State on 22nd & 23rd; Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal during 19th-21st April,” IMD bulletin read.

Rajasthan's Barmer on Friday recorded a scorching 45 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Bikaner at 45.1 degrees Celsius and Jaisalmer at 44.8 degrees Celsius, making these locations among the hottest spots in the country. Churu, known for extreme temperatures, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.