India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft
- India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Sri Lanka over the death of three fishermen from Tamil Nadu in a collision between their vessel and a Lankan naval craft, saying Colombo should take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
Four fishermen from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu had been reported missing on January 19. They were out fishing in a mechanised boat along with many other vessels from the same area. The Sri Lankan Navy initially said an Indian boat, with four fishermen on board, sank when patrol vessels sought to apprehend it with other fishing boats that were allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.
“We are shocked at the unfortunate loss of lives of three Indian fishermen and one Sri Lankan national following a collision between their vessel and a Sri Lankan naval craft,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.
“Our strong protest in regard to this incident was conveyed by our high commissioner to the Sri Lankan foreign minister (on Thursday). A strong demarche was also made to the Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi,” it said.
The Indian side expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner, the statement said.
“Existing understandings between the two governments in that regard must be strictly observed. Utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence,” it said.
According to media reports, the bodies of the four fishermen were recovered in the Palk Strait by the Sri Lankan navy.
The issue triggered protests by fishermen in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswami announced compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the fishermen and accused the Sri Lankan navy of destroying the livelihood of fishermen from the state.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar had raised the issues of Indian fishermen during a visit to Sri Lanka this month. The bilateral joint working group on fisheries recently discussed outstanding issues were discussed, and Jaishankar said the Indian side was looking forward to the “early return” of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship row hits GTA chairman Anit Thapa after Nepalese portal’s claim
- Anit Thapa refuted the portal's claim and claimed it was a conspiracy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissent escalates in K’taka BJP against BSY after cabinet reshuffle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala tests positive for Covid days before release from prison
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will decide in 4 weeks on mercy plea of Rajiv case convict: TN Guv to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internal elections, upcoming assembly polls in focus as Cong Working Committee meets today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 dead as fire breaks out at Serum facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT panel quizzes Facebook, Twitter over data protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Construction in our own territory’: China on Arunachal village report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army plans to deploy 10,000 troops as LAC reinforcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad under observation at RIMS after contracting pneumonia
- RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad said it seems to be a case of acute pneumonia and he has been put under round-the-clock observation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC refuses to stay Netflix premiere of ‘The White Tiger’
- Hours before the release of the movie based on the Booker Prize winning novel of the same name written by Aravind Adiga, the court dismissed an urgent plea to injunct the makers and Netflix from premiering the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The community dogs of Dhanbad: pampered, protected, proud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC upholds bail for Azam Khan, wife and son in forgery case
- The Supreme Court dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal as it noted that the order was limited to grant of bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India lodges protest after fishermen die in crash with Sri Lankan naval craft
- India expressed “deep anguish at the loss of lives” and emphasised the need to deal with issues related to fishermen in a humanitarian manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox