India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:05 IST

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India crossed 1 million on Wednesday, offering much-needed hope at a time when the contagion is spreading to new regions across the country -- and also highlighting the ability of health care systems to cope with, and cure cases of Covid-19.

As of Wednesday night, 1,019,297 people out of the total 1,582,730 infected (64.4%) across India had recovered from the disease while 33,236 had died. There are 528,459 active cases (33.4% of total cases) in the country as of Wednesday.

The gap between recovered patients and the number of active cases has been a key statistic that offers hope in the country’s long-drawn battle against Sars-Cov-2. This gap, however, wasn’t always there.

On May 28, the number of active cases in the country outnumbered the recovered patients by at least 23,000. However, the recoveries closed this gap by June 13, and as of Wednesday, there are 490,838 more patients who have recovered than those who are infected.

The journey to a million recoveries took 150 days since March 2, but each quarter of that million has come at a faster pace. While the first 250,000 recoveries came in 114 days, the next quarter of a million recoveries took only 17 days. India crossed 750,000 recoveries 11 days later on July 12, while the latest quarter million recoveries have taken just eight days.

Across the country, 64.4% of all Covid-19 patients have now recovered – higher than the global average of 61.9%.

Delhi, with 89% of its 133,310 cases discharged, has the highest proportion of those recovered. Ladakh (80% of all cases recovered), Haryana (78% recovered), Assam (76%) and Telangana (75%) make up the five regions with the largest proportion of Covid-19 patients recovered.

In total numbers, 239,755 of Maharashtra’s 400,651 cases have recovered – the highest from any state – constituting nearly a quarter of all recovered patients in the country. Tamil Nadu, with 172,883 of 234,114 cases recovered as of Wednesday, has the second highest number of discharged patients.

In fact, 53% of all recoveries in the country have just been reported in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. To be sure, these three states are also the worst-hit regions in the country – they account for 48.5% of all cases.