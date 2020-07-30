Covid-19 update: Six months after first coronavirus case, India enters Unlock 3 mode. Explained in 10 points

india

Almost six months after India detected its first coronavirus disease case, it launched the third graded stage of unlock mode — easing of restrictions imposed in the wake of epidemic — on Wednesday. With over 1.5 million detected cases and 34,193 deaths, the country will continue with restrictions on functioning of schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars which will continue to remain shut till August 31. In the revised set of guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

For the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force on March 25, the government has allowed opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5 for which separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Health Ministry.

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

‘At Home’ functions on Independence day, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols like wearing of masks. In weddings, the number of guests should not exceed 50. In funeral and last rites related gatherings, the number of people should not be more than 20.

Here is the Unlock 3 stage according to the MHA’s guidelines explained in 10 points:

1. Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night curfew) have been removed.

2. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020 with enforcement of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) ensuring social distancing in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

3. Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols such as wearing of masks by people participating in the celebrations.

4. Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

5. International air travel of passengers allowed in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, MHA guidelines state.

6. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31 August, 2020.

7. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

8. Movement by passenger trains and ‘Shramik’ special trains; domestic passenger air travel; movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad; evacuation of foreign nationals; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued.

9. Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by state and UT governments with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

10. Vulnerable persons like those above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

