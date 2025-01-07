Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India nears epic milestone of over 1 billion voters, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 08:05 PM IST

Kumar said that along with this overall milestone, the number of women voters is also going to be around 48 crore.

India will soon create a new record of one billion-plus voters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference to announce the schedule of 2025 Delhi assembly polls.(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference to announce the schedule of 2025 Delhi assembly polls.(Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said 2024 was the year of elections globally when two-third of the world's population in democracies voted in different polls.

"We also had elections in eight states and UTs. There was a good atmosphere, new records were set in the Lok Sabha elections in terms of voting percentage, people's participation, women's participation...," the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

"Electoral rolls were released yesterday. We are crossing 99 crore voters... We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting," Kumar said.

"After the declaration of SSR (special summary revision) by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, which will be declaring SSR results today, we will be crossing 99 crore voters for the first time," the CEC said, adding, "Number of women voters is also going to be around 48 crore."

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On