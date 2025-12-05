India on the side of peace, says PM Modi at start of annual summit with Putin

New Delhi: India is on the side of peace and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with every effort aimed at ensuring peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at the start of an annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin that is being closely watched by the US and Europe. In televised remarks at the start of the summit, Modi referred to Putin as “my friend” and lauded the Russian leader’s role in guiding bilateral relations since 2001. (via REUTERS)

The two leaders met for the summit at Hyderabad House, hours after extensive informal discussions during a private dinner hosted by Modi at his official residence on Thursday night. In televised remarks at the start of the summit, Modi referred to Putin as “my friend” and lauded the Russian leader’s role in guiding bilateral relations since 2001.

Putin said he had shared details of efforts currently underway, including with the US, to find a solution to the situation in Ukraine.

Modi noted that he has had regular discussions with Putin since the start of the Ukraine crisis. “I believe trust is a major strength and I have spoken with you on this issue several times and I have put the global context to you,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

“Whenever I have spoken to world leaders in recent days and when they had detailed discussions with me, I have always said India isn’t neutral, India has taken a side and it is on the side of peace. We support all efforts for peace and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every effort for peace,” he said.

Modi added, “The welfare of the world is on the path of peace. We all have to unitedly search for the path to peace. I fully believe that with the latest efforts in recent days, the world will again return to the direction of peace.”

Putin noted that he had shared a “great deal of details” about events in Ukraine. “We are taking steps with partners, including the US, on a possible peaceful settlement. Thank you for the attention aimed at finding a solution to this situation,” he said.

Turning to India-Russia cooperation, Putin said the two sides are looking to new areas for cooperation, including hi-tech, aircraft, space exploration and artificial intelligence. The two sides also have “close and trusted cooperation” in the military-technical area and this “underscores the level and trust of our relationship,” he said.

Several outcomes are expected from the bilateral summit, including a mobility agreement to facilitate the movement of skilled and semi-skilled workers from India to Russia, and measures to bolster collaboration in the field of defence and nuclear energy.

Putin’s visit and the summit are being closely followed by the US and Europe, especially as leaders of those regions focus on efforts to end the fighting in Ukraine. The US has hit Indian goods with a 25% tariff over Russian oil purchases and European states are hoping the Indian side will use its long-standing ties with Russia to nudge Putin towards a peaceful solution of the conflict.