India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners in each other’s jails

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 17:30 IST

India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged lists of nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in the event of hostilities, maintaining a tradition dating back nearly three decades.

The two countries also exchanged lists of their nationals held in prisons of the other country, with New Delhi seeking the early release of Indian civilian prisoners, missing defence personnel and fishermen.

The lists of nuclear installations were exchanged simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad. These facilities are covered by the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations signed on December 31, 1988.

Under the pact, the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations to be covered under the agreement on January 1 every year. This was the 29th consecutive exchange of such lists, with the first one having taken place in January 1992. Both sides do not disclose details of the facilities.

The lists of prisoners were exchanged under the Agreement on Consular Access signed in May 2008. Under this pact, the two sides exchange comprehensive lists on January 1 and July 1 every year.

India handed over a list of 267 Pakistani civilian and 99 fishermen who are in its custody. Pakistan shared a list of 55 civilians and 227 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or believed to be Indians, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistani side was asked to expedite the release of four Indian civilians and 126 fishermen whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. “In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 14 believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 100 Indian fishermen who are in Pakistan’s custody,” the statement said.

India asked Pakistan to grant visas to a team of medical experts and facilitate their visit to assess the mental condition of “believed-to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind, lodged in different jails of Pakistan”.

It asked Pakistan to organise an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee, which is covered by the Agreement on Consular Access, and to also organise the visit of a four-member team to Karachi to facilitate the release of 22 Indian fishing boats.

India also asked Pakistan to act speedily to confirm the nationality of 82 Pakistani prisoners, whose repatriation has been held up as Islamabad hasn’t as yet confirmed their citizenship.

The signing of the 2008 agreement helped speed up the identification and release of hundreds of prisoners, a majority of them fishermen. However, the process has been hit in recent years by tensions between the two sides.