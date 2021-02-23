India permits Imran Khan's aircraft to use its airspace for travel to Sri Lanka
India has allowed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's aircraft to use Indian Air Space, according to informed sources.
Imran Khan will be travelling to Sri Lanka on his maiden visit on February 23.
In 2019, Pakistan had denied opening its airspace for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flights to the US and Saudi Arabia citing alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.
India took up the denial of permission to VVIP flight with an International Civil Aviation Organisation.
Under normal circumstances, the VVIP aircraft are granted permission by countries. However, Pakistan's denial of permission to VVIP aircraft was an aberration.
