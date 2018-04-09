India puts Pakistan diplomat on wanted list, seeks Interpol notice against him

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has added another Pakistani to its growing list of people wanted for various acts of alleged terrorism in India.

Diplomat Amir Zubair Siddiqui has been added to the wanted list that already features Major Samir Ali and Sajid Mir of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror fountainhead Hafiz Mohammad Saeed . The agency has put his photo on its wanted list and sought information about him.

Siddiqui had during his stint at Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka in 2014 conspired to carry out terror strikes in India on the US and Israeli consulates in South India, says the chargesheet filed by the NIA in February.

The NIA has also initiated the process for securing an Interpol Red Corner notice against him

After Siddiqui was nailed, Sri Lankan authorities expelled him from the country.

The Pakistan diplomat was named by a Sri Lankan resident Sakir Hussain, who is at present undergoing a simple imprisonment after pleading guilty in a court of law. He was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after the Intelligence Bureau busted the conspiracy in April 2014.

Hussain had carried out reconnaissance of the US consulate in Chennai and Israeli consulate in Bangalore to facilitate a terror strike similar to 26/11. For this, two terrorists were to be flown in from Maldives.

Siddiqui was working as visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo but had to be repatriated to Islamabad after India mounted pressure on Sri Lanka about his alleged activities targeting this country.

The documents handed over by the US to India established communication between Hussain and ‘Shahjee’, a Pakistani national introduced to the accused allegedly by a Pakistani diplomat working with its mission in Sri Lanka.