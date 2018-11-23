India strongly protests after diplomats harassed, barred from Pakistan gurdwaras

India on Friday lodged a “strong protest” with Pakistan after two officials of the Indian high commission in Islamabad were reportedly humiliated and barred from entering gurdwaras in the neighbouring country.

“India lodges strong protest with Pakistan government that despite being granted prior travel permission by Pakistan’s MFA (ministry of foreign affairs), high commission of India in Islamabad’s consular officials were harassed and denied access on 21 and 22 November at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and Gurudwara Sacha Sauda to Indian pilgrims,” the ministry of external affairs said, according to news agency ANI.

Aranjeet Singh and Sunil Kumar were not allowed to enter Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on Wednesday night and Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on Thursday, saying that the Indian government has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs by allowing the screening of the film ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’. Both the gurdwaras are in Punjab province of Pakistan.

“As a result of such harassment they were compelled to return to Islamabad without performing their diplomatic and consular duties vis-a-vis Indian pilgrims,” the ministry said.

“We have also expressed grave concern at reports of attempts being made during the ongoing visit of Indian pilgrims to Pakistan to incite communal disharmony and intolerance and promote secessionist tendencies with the objective of undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, “ the ministry said.

The Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PGPC) had barred Indian high commissioner Ajay Basaria and his wife from entering Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Rawalpindi’s Hassan Abdal in June this year.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 12:01 IST