e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India received 2.5 billion dollars from World Bank to fight Covid-19: Govt

India received 2.5 billion dollars from World Bank to fight Covid-19: Govt

Stating that all Indian states and union territories have benefitted from the loan, Thakur told the Rajya Sabha that the first loan was signed on April 3, shortly after India announced a nationwide lockdown to aid the virus related health measures.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in New Delhi.
Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in New Delhi. (ANI)
         

India has received three loans worth $2.5 billion to fight the deadly coronavirus disease outbreak, the government said on Tuesday. The loans were provided under three classifications – health, social protection and economic stimulus, union minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha.

Stating that all Indian states and union territories have benefitted from the loan, Thakur told the Rajya Sabha that the first loan was signed on April 3, shortly after India announced a nationwide lockdown to aid the virus related health measures.

The first loan was extended by the World Bank to partly finance India’s measures to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by the disease outbreak, in addition to strengthening national machinery for public health preparedness. Out of the total $1 billion, 502.5 million stands disbursed, Thakur’s reply to Rajya Sabha stated.

Thakur added that the second instalment of World Bank’s financial assistance to India came on May 15 and has been fully disbursed. The reply submitted in Rajya Sabha stated, “The second loan relating to social protection measures worth $750 million was signed on 15th May, 2020 as budgetary support to Government of India for ‘Accelerating India’s Covid-19 Social Protection Response Programme’ to support relief measures to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).”

The third loan aimed at boosting economic stimulus worth $750 million was signed on July 6, 2020 as budgetary support to Government of Indian government in order to support MSMEs under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP).

From the first date of World Bank’s assistance, India has reported over 5 million positive cases and 82,066 deaths due to Covid-19. With an increasing surge in cases, India has become the second worst-hit nation due to the disease outbreak and third worst-hit in terms of deaths reported.

tags
top news
PLA bombards Indian soldiers with propaganda via loudspeakers, tells them to blame Modi
PLA bombards Indian soldiers with propaganda via loudspeakers, tells them to blame Modi
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In