India records 11,067 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.85 million

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed 10.85 million, as the Ministry of health welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday morning reported that the country had logged 11,067 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. India’s new daily count of cases was 1,957 infections higher than the last count, in which 9,110 cases were reported. The latest single-day death toll, too, was higher than the previous one, with 94 new Covid-19 related fatalities being registered in the last 24 hours, as against 78 from a day ago.

With this latest rise, India’s Covid-19 tally currently stands at 10,858,371, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. Of these, 97.27% or 10,561,608 are cases in which patients have recovered from the disease, with 13,087 new single-day discharges being recorded. Death toll, meanwhile, rose to 155,252 or 1.43% of total cases; India’s Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest globally, while its death toll due to the infection is the fourth-highest.

Active cases continue to slump, and are currently at 141,511 or 1.30% of the national tally. The country’s active Covid-19 caseload witnessed a dip of 2,114 infections in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Kerala, which have the highest and second-highest caseloads of Covid-19 in the country, respectively, also have the highest number of active cases. As of February 9, Kerala had more than 64,000 active Covid-19 cases in a tally exceeding 977,000, while Maharashtra has nearly 36,000 active cases in its tally of over 20 million. No other state or Union territory has more than 6,000 active cases; Karnataka, whose tally is the third-highest nationally, has 5,804 active cases.

India’s latest positive Covid-19 cases were from 736,903 samples tested for the disease on Tuesday, the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday, adding that including tests from February 9, it had tested a total of 203,324,655 samples till now.





India is currently in the middle of the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, which began on January 16. Healthcare workers are being inoculated in the first phase and, as per the latest health ministry figures, 6,611,561 vaccinations have taken place thus far. The workers will receive second doses of the vaccine from February 13 onwards.