India records 13,596 new Covid-19 cases; lowest single-day tally in 230 days

India continued the downward trend in daily Covid-19 caseload, recording 13,596 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data on Monday morning. This is the lowest 24-hour spike in 230 days. The overall tally has reached 34,081,315, the data updated at 8am showed.

As many as 166 patients died and 19,582 recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 452,290 and 33,439,331, respectively. The number of active cases has dipped below the 190,00-mark (at 189,694) and constitute 0.57% of the caseload, according to health ministry.

The Covid-19 recovery rate has further surged to 98.12%, the highest since March last year. The daily positivity rate, on the other hand, saw a slight increase on Monday and it stands at 1.37%. But it has been below the 3% mark for the last 49 days.

Monday's infection count is 550 less than that of Sunday's when 14,146 cases were recorded. But the toll due to Covid-19 on Monday is 22 more than that of Sunday's when 144 patients died.

A total of 591,924,874 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 989,493 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.

Authorities in the country have administered nearly 978 million vaccine doses to beneficiaries since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January this year. Of these, 695,391,206 beneficiaries have received the first dose and the remaining 282,556,577 have received both doses, i.e. fully vaccinated.

More than 1.2 million beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

Seven states and Union Territories (UTs), including Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Lakshadweep, have vaccinated their entire population with the first vaccine dose. On Sunday, Uttarakhand became the latest to enter this list.

