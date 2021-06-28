India logs 46,148 fresh Covid-19 cases, lower than yesterday; deaths dip to 979

India on Monday reported 46,148 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

This tally was slightly lower than Sunday's when the country reported 50,040 fresh infections and 1258 new deaths.

The country's overall Covid-19 cases tally currently stands at 30,279,331 and the total death toll has been pushed to 396,730, according to the health ministry.





The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has declined to 572,994 or 1.94% of the total cases and as many as 29,309,607 patients have been cured of Covid-19 till now, with 58,578 of them being discharged in the last 24 hours, the ministry dashboard showed.

As many as 17,77,309 people were tested for the virus during the same period.

Daily recoveries have now continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day, with the nationwide recovery rate currently at 96.75%.

Meanwhile, India achieved a milestone in Covid-19 vaccination and overtook the USA in the total number of doses being administered, the health ministry tweeted. As many as 64,25,893 people were vaccinated against the viral disease in 24 hours, taking the number of total inoculations in the country to 32,36,63,297.



















