India records another biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, deaths

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 09:57 IST

India reported 34,956 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 687 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, in another record jump in a single day, according to the Union health ministry.

The country’s infection tally is now at 1,003,832 and India has now become only the third country in the world after the United States and Brazil with more than a million cases of the coronavirus disease. The death toll stands at 25,602.

The country crossed the million-mark in 137 days and half of these were in a hard nationwide lockdown announced in the early days of the pandemic.

The number of recovered cases at 635,756 is more than half of the active patients. With 22,942 patients sent home from hospitals over the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has gone up to 63.33%, data showed.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi issues another warning, says India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks

There are 342,473 patients of the viral disease in the country as of now.

On Wednesday night, at least half the 330,725 active cases in the country were reported from just 10 cities, with a third of all such cases in Maharashtra.

The 10 cities account of 52.7% of all active cases in the country and urban centres, or city districts, are significantly more affected by the virus and account for a majority of the active cases, a district- and state-wise analysis of active coronavirus infections by HT shows.

Among the 10 districts with the highest number of active cases, eight are city-districts or districts that constitute a single city.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana are among the states which have added to the country’s caseload constantly. There are 284281 Covid-19 cases and 11194 deaths in India’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra.

Also read: 10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections

There are more than 13.7 million infections and 589,211 deaths across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

The US has 3,576,156 Covid-19 cases and 138,358 fatalities, while Brazil’s infection tally is at 2,012,151 and death toll 76,688.