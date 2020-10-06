India records lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths in a week; tally nears 6.7 million

india

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increased by 61,267 in a single day, lowest in a week, and now it has 6,685,082 infections, Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Tuesday morning. The country’s death toll mounted to 103,569 as 884 people succumbed to the respiratory disease, the ministry’s dashboard showed.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease across the country has also been the lowest in a week, according to the health ministry’s data at 8am on Tuesday. There were 1,179 fatalities on September 30 and 903 on Monday. Of the 903 deaths on Monday, 82% were reported from 10 states and Union territories and 36% reported from Maharashtra with 326 fatalities followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths.

The number of active cases, which shows a country’s disease burden nationally, stands at 919,023. India has for two straight weeks recorded less than 1 million active cases. The active cases contribute only 14.11% to the positive caseload of the country and 10 states and Union territories account for 77% of the active cases, the health ministry had said on Monday.

The health ministry said on Tuesday India has steadily maintained the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases below 10% and that the cumulative positivity rate stood at 8.28% while the daily figure was at 7.52%.

There were 75,787 recoveries in the last 24 hours in the country. As the new recoveries have been exceeding the new cases in recent days, India’s total recoveries stand at 5,662,490 on Tuesday morning. The recovery rate is currently pegged at 84.70%.

The health ministry said on Monday that 75% of new recovered cases were recorded in 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra has added more than 15,000 to the new recovered cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 7,000 cases each, it said.

According to the government on Monday, 78% of the new Covid-19 cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories and that Maharashtra reported more than 12,000 of the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 10,000, it added.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday that 10,89,403 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Monday and 8,10,71,797 have been samples tested in the country till date.