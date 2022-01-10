India records nearly 1.80 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases; active cases cross 700,000-mark

In yet another huge spike, India reported 1,79,723 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in the country, according to the data published by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (Mohfw). The number of active cases breached the 700,000-mark and now comprises 2.03 per cent of the total infections, the updated data also showed.

This is the fourth consecutive day when India’s daily tally has stayed above the 1 lakh mark.

The number of Omicron also surged and now stands at 4,033, with Maharashtra recording the maximum number of infections (1,126). It is followed by Rajsthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441) and Kerala (333).

The health ministry also reported 146 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 483,936. After Monday's fresh infections, the cumulative cases stand at 3,57,07,727.

The daily positivity rate soared to 13.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.92 per cent, according to the ministry.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98 per cent, the ministry data also showed. As many as 46,569 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number to 3,45,00,172.