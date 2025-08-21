India rejects Nepal’s objection to Delhi-Beijing border trade via Lipulekh Pass

NEW DELHI:India on Wednesday dismissed Nepal’s objection to a decision by New Delhi and Beijing to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass and said Kathmandu’s claims on this territory are “neither justified nor based on historical facts”. Nabhidhang, the base of Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand (FILE PHOTO/Gopal Karki)

China and India agreed during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday to resume border trade through the three designated trading points at Lipulekh Pass, Shipki Pass and Nathu La. These were among the confidence-building measures agreed on by the Special Representatives of the two countries to normalise relations following the prolonged standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Nepal, which triggered a border row in 2020 by issuing a political map that showed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh – all controlled by India – as part of Nepalese territory, objected to the move by India and China on Wednesday. A statement from the foreign ministry in Kathmandu contended Nepal’s official map incorporates Lipulekh as an integral part of the country.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed this assertion and said Nepal’s territorial claims “are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence”. He added, “Any unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”

Jaiswal noted that border trade between India and China through Lipulekh Pass began in 1954 and continued for decades. This trade was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and “other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it,” he said.

“India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaiswal added.