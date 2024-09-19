India rejects report of diversion of munitions to Ukraine, says it’s mischievous

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected as “speculative and misleading” a media report about the diversion of defence exports, especially artillery shells, to Ukraine and defended its compliance with international obligations for the export of military items. General view of the aftermath of a large series of explosion on an ammunition depot in Toropets, Russia on Sept 18. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

A report by Reuters said artillery shells produced by several state-owned firms and sold to European countries such as Italy and the Czech Republic had been diverted to Ukraine for more than a year. This had also resulted in protests from Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the report said.

“We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India, he said, has an “impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items”.

Jaiswal added: “India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end user obligations and certifications.”

This is not the first time the external affairs ministry has responded to reports about the possible supply of artillery shells to Ukraine. It had earlier dismissed such reports after images emerged on social media of shells that were purportedly made by Indian state-run firms.

India has not publicly criticised the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which continues to account for close to 60% of the weaponry and military equipment of the Indian armed forces. The Indian side has urged Russia and Ukraine to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, while emphasising that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and that talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.