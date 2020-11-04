e-paper
India reports 46,253 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, 17% higher than Tuesday

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Utar Pradesh are reporting a decline in the number of active cases in the last month.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Traffic police personnel give samples for Covid-19 tests, at a camp in Noida.
Traffic police personnel give samples for Covid-19 tests, at a camp in Noida.(PTI)
         

Within 24 hours, India registered a 20 per cent jump in the fresh Covid-19 cases as on Wednesday 46,253 fresh cases were registered against 38,310 on Tuesday. However, this is not disrupting the number active cases as 53,357 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total active cases on Wednesday stand at 5,33,787 while the total tally is 83,13,877. On November 3, 12,09,609 samples have been tested.

According to health ministry data, there has been a continuous decline in the average daily new cases for the last seven weeks. Between September 16 and 22, the daily new cases used to hover around 90,346. which came down to around 60,000 between October 14 and 20. Between October 28 and November 30, the average has come down to 45,884.

The average daily new deaths have also come down in the last seven weeks. Health ministry data reveals average daily death used to be 1,165 between September 16 and 22. Between October 14 and 20, it came down to 763. between October 28 and November 3, it has been 513.

The states have been asked to proactively pursue Test-Track-Trace and Treat strategy during the ongoing festive season.

Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Manipur are the four states that are showing a rise in the number of active cases defying the national trend of a steady decline. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Utar Pradesh are reporting a decline in the number of active cases in the last month.

