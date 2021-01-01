e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India rings in New Year 2021 with low key celebrations

India rings in New Year 2021 with low key celebrations

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. But despite the restrictions, people still found a way to make the best of the situation and brought in the New Year by staying indoors.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations
People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations(PTI)
         

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations as night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till January 2 amid pandemic.

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

But despite the restrictions, people still found a way to make the best of the situation and brought in the New Year by staying indoors and celebrating among close family members.

In Kerala, very few people turned up to celebrate the New Year at Fort Kochi, as compared to other years.

In Kolkata, West Bengal police distributed masks to people who were not wearing masks as they turned up at Park Street for celebrations.

“This year has been a challenge. We’ve come to live by a new culture of wearing masks. We’re distributing masks & prosecuting people who’re not wearing them,” said Sudheer Neelakantam, District Commissioner of South Kolkata

People visit the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Punjab’s Amritsar to welcome the New Year.

“We wish well for all the people and hope that the farmers’ issues are resolved,” said s visitor at Harmandir Sahib.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited the Golden Temple. Addressing the media he wished people of the country a prosperous New Year.

“I’d like to wish all people on the New Year. 2020 has brought such losses for the entire country with the pandemic. I hope this coming year of 2021 brings relief & prosperity,” said Badal describing the year 2020 as the year of lockdowns, anxiety, stress, insecurity, and economic slowdown.

In Goa, tourists and locals celebrated the incoming of New Year with beautiful fireworks in the state’s capital Panjim.

tags
top news
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
Mercury drops to 1.1°C in Delhi; parts of N-W India record sub-zero temperatures
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
‘Strongly opposed’ Kerala resolution against farm laws: BJP’s Rajagopal
‘Strongly opposed’ Kerala resolution against farm laws: BJP’s Rajagopal
Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
Watch: India rings in New Year 2021 with zeal amid Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In