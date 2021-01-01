India rings in New Year 2021 with low key celebrations

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:52 IST

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 with muted celebrations as night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till January 2 amid pandemic.

No celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places were permitted and section 144 have been imposed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

But despite the restrictions, people still found a way to make the best of the situation and brought in the New Year by staying indoors and celebrating among close family members.

In Kerala, very few people turned up to celebrate the New Year at Fort Kochi, as compared to other years.

In Kolkata, West Bengal police distributed masks to people who were not wearing masks as they turned up at Park Street for celebrations.

“This year has been a challenge. We’ve come to live by a new culture of wearing masks. We’re distributing masks & prosecuting people who’re not wearing them,” said Sudheer Neelakantam, District Commissioner of South Kolkata

People visit the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Punjab’s Amritsar to welcome the New Year.

“We wish well for all the people and hope that the farmers’ issues are resolved,” said s visitor at Harmandir Sahib.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also visited the Golden Temple. Addressing the media he wished people of the country a prosperous New Year.

“I’d like to wish all people on the New Year. 2020 has brought such losses for the entire country with the pandemic. I hope this coming year of 2021 brings relief & prosperity,” said Badal describing the year 2020 as the year of lockdowns, anxiety, stress, insecurity, and economic slowdown.

In Goa, tourists and locals celebrated the incoming of New Year with beautiful fireworks in the state’s capital Panjim.