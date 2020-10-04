e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 positivity rate shows marginal decline

India’s Covid-19 positivity rate shows marginal decline

Over the past month, the positivity rate of the deadly disease has come down from 8.52% to 8.32% on Saturday, which the government attributes to significant scaling up of testing

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:02 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.
India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
         

The positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in India is witnessing a marginal decline, government data shows. The government also says aggressive testing has helped authorities carry out effective treatment and sustain a low fatality rate.

Over the past month, the positivity rate of the deadly disease has come down from 8.52% to 8.32% on Saturday, which the government attributes to significant scaling up of testing.

“India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling Positivity Rate, testing has worked as a highly effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection,” the Union health ministry tweeted on Sunday morning.

“Very high levels of testing lead to early identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment of #COVID19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate,” said the health ministry in another tweet.

According to the government data till Saturday, the total number of cases and deaths in the country have been 55,09,966 and 101,782 respectively. The national case fatality rate is at 1.84%.

India’s coronavirus disease testing capacity has been increased to conduct about 1.5 million tests daily. On an average, the country has been performing about a million Covid tests a day over the past one month.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been spearheading the testing initiative, has significantly upgraded the testing infrastructure. From just one lab (the National Institue of Virology in Pune, which was approved to conduct Covid-19 tests in January), ICMR has now added close to 2,000 labs to the network of labs approved to conduct the tests.

Also Read: India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week

“More labs are being added each day to perform Covid-19 tests, and increase the testing capacity across the country. In a short span of six months, from establishing new labs in some of the remote areas where there were hardly any facilities nearby to perform these tests, to upgrading existing labs and repurposing old diagnostic platforms that were used for tuberculosis and HIV testing, we ensured there was no lack of testing facility anywhere in country,” said an ICMR official who did not want to be named.

“Today, close to 1.5 million tests can be performed in a day in all our labs. It’s a remarkable achievement in such a short span of time,” he added.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In