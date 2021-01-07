e-paper
India's Covid-19 recoveries cross 10 million-mark, 20,346 cases recorded in 24 hours

India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 10 million-mark, 20,346 cases recorded in 24 hours

This comes a day after India became the third country in the world to record 1.5 deaths due to the disease, followed by the US and Brazil. As many as 150,336 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded in the country so far.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The national recovery rate went up to 96.36%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45%.
The national recovery rate went up to 96.36%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45%.
         

Total coronavirus (Covid-19) recoveries in India crossed the 10-million mark on Thursday. The country recorded 20,346 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total infection tally to 10,395,278, according to the health ministry dashboard at 8am.

However, the country has been reporting less than 300 deaths a day for 13 consecutive days now and the Union health ministry credited the government’s ‘effective strategy of containment’ for the same.

“There is a steady decline in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country... The effective strategy of containment including prompt tracing and tracking, aggressive and widespread testing, combined with standardised clinical management protocols have ensured the low mortality levels. The effective implementation by the State/UT governments has resulted in early identification, prompt isolation and timely clinical management of the hospitalized cases,” it said in a statement.

The national recovery rate went up to 96.36%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45%.

