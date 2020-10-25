e-paper
Home / India News / India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop below 51,000; active cases remain below 7 lakh

India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop below 51,000; active cases remain below 7 lakh

The ministry highlighted that while it took three months to go from 0.1 million to three million recoveries from July till September, the recoveries increased at a steady pace and surpassed seven million in one and a half months ending October.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 10:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects swab samples for coronavirus tests, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida on Saturday.
India’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are steadily declining with the figure falling below 51,000 on Sunday morning while the active cases continued to remain below seven lakh for the third day in a row.

According to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the country’s caseload has risen to 7,864,811 with 668,154 active cases and 118,534 deaths due to the disease.

As many as 7,078,123 people have recovered from the disease with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reporting the most number of recoveries.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry had tweeted, “In a significant achievement, India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70L. The top 4 States account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Through a graph alongside the tweet, the ministry highlighted that while it took three months to go from 0.1 million to three million recoveries from July till September, the recoveries increased at a steady pace and surpassed seven million in one and a half months ending October.

It also noted that the decline in active cases on a daily basis was a result of the Centre’s ‘test, treat, track’ strategy.

Meanwhile, the infection tally has reached 42.5 million worldwide with the maximum number of cases continuing to come from the United States at 8,571,943. The toll has risen to 1,148,943, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.

