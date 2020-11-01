India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh

india

India on Sunday recorded 46,963 new cases of the coronavirus disease, which further showed a dip in the daily numbers of the infection. The nationwide tally reached 81,84,082 on Sunday.

According to Union health ministry update at 8 am, the country has 5,70,458 active cases while 74,91,513 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Active cases in the country remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Four hundred seventy people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 1,22,111, according to health ministry update.

The country witnessed a fall in daily Covid-19 numbers in the month of October. Its case fatality rate (CFR) fell below 1.5 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

Deaths per million population in the country stand at a very low level of 88, it said.

The ministry said 23 states and union territories in the country have a CFR lower than the national average, while 65 per cent of the total deaths so far were recorded in five states.

The Centre-led strategy of “test, trace, track and treat” has focused on effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care approach which includes use of anticoagulants and non-invasive oxygen, a statement from the health ministry said.

“These have ensured that India’s Covid-19 mortality is kept low and within manageable numbers,” it added.

Ten states and UTs - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh - account for 85 per cent of the total deaths, according to the health ministry.