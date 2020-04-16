India’s lockdown 2.0 guidelines, China’s growth woes: Covid-19 news today

india

India on Wednesday conditionally allowed industries in rural areas and economic enclaves to reopen next week, green-lighted work under the federal job guarantee scheme, and permitted daily wagers in some areas to return to work, as it sought to get the economic engine chugging again and lessen the pain of millions affected by the ongoing lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. In neighbouring China, the coronavirus disease is likely to have taken a huge to on the economy, according to an AFP poll of economists. The world’s second-largest economy contracted for the first time in around three decades in the first quarter as the pandemic brought China to a standstill, according to the survey.

Here is a preview of the top Covid-19 news today from India and the world.

Govt lists curbs to be eased on April 20

The Union government on Wednesday conditionally allowed industries in rural areas and economic enclaves to reopen next week, green-lighted work under the federal job guarantee scheme, and permitted daily wagers in some areas to return to work. Read more

Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay

The 26,351 samples processed on Wednesday, according to data released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), represents a fivefold increase over the roughly 5,000 a day number at the beginning of the month. The total number of labs, including private ones, is now at 258. Read more

Trump halts WHO’s funding; not the best time, says world body

US President Donald Trump has announced he will halt funding for the WHO for “severely mismanaging” the Covid-19 crisis, prompting the Indian government to say on Wednesday the world community’s focus should remain on the pandemic. Read more

Covid-19 outbreak: It took the world 13 days to get its second million

While the first million infections took 93 days, the second took place in 13 days, driven largely by the United States and Europe. In all, about 130,802 people have succumbed to the infection, according to data tracked by worldometers.info. Read more

Opening Covid-free areas may have limited economic impact

As the government prepares for the second phase of the lockdown, it has announced that states will lift restrictions on individual districts and cities based on their protection from, and exposure to Covid-19. This will help restart economic activities and provide some relief to livelihoods. Read more

Whole country fighting under leadership of PM Narendra Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath told Hindustan Times in an interview about steps taken to control the Covid-19 spread, lockdown measures, and the concerns of migrants. Read more

With lockdown extended, anxiety grips stranded migrant workers

Workers in several states, such as Punjab, Telangana, Haryana and Odisha, said they would start walking back home shortly as the ration they have received is about to be exhausted and they do not have any money left. Read more

Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India

Two of the three Indian manufacturers of antibody-based Rapid Test Kits (RTKs) for Covid-19 have begun production after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the national regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, issued manufacturing licenses. Read more

170 districts in ‘red zone’, govt also lists 207 areas with Covid-19 clusters

A letter from India’s health secretary Preeti Sudan to the chief secretaries of states lists 170 districts classified as hot spots, or in the “red zone” . It adds that 123 of these districts have seen large outbreaks of Covid-19 infections and 47, clusters . Read more

Lockdowns work better for rich nations: Study

A hard lockdown may benefit developed countries more than developing and low-income countries, a new study has suggested, indicating that policymakers need to keep in mind the human and economic costs of sweeping restrictions in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Could virus have silently infected far more than reported, asks study

The projection, by researchers from the Imperial College London, underscores how the disease multiplies silently among populations, complicating efforts to cut off its spread especially at a time when authorities need a clear picture to be able to relax lockdowns. Read more

Scientists divided over strain mutation: ‘Need more evidence’

A mutation in the coronavirus strain isolated in India has the potential to jeopardise global efforts to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, which has infected 2 million people and killed at least 126,000 in four months, according to a preliminary analysis of 106 Sars-CoV-2 and 39 SARS genome sequences. Read more

Covid drags exports by a record 34.6%

India’s merchandise exports slumped by a record 34.6% in March while imports declined 28.7% as countries sealed their borders to combat the covid-19 outbreak. In February, merchandise exports had rebounded 2.9% after falling for six months in a row. Read more

China’s economy shrinks for the first time in decades: Survey

China’s economy contracted for the first time in around three decades in the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis brought the country to a standstill, according to an AFP poll of economists. Read more

IPL postponed, franchises told

The BCCI has suspended this year’s IPL till further notice. “After the government extended the lockdown (till May 3), it has been decided that the IPL shall remain suspended till further notice,” a top BCCI official said on Wednesday. Read more