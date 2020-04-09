e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s rejects China’s reference to Kashmir issue

India’s rejects China’s reference to Kashmir issue

The spokesperson of China’s permanent mission to the UN had said on Tuesday that Beijing “pays close attention to the current situation” in Kashmir.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On March 10, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN had delivered a letter from foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the president of the Security Council, which called on the Council to take up the Kashmir issue.
On March 10, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN had delivered a letter from foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the president of the Security Council, which called on the Council to take up the Kashmir issue.(ANI file photo. Representative image )
         

India on Thursday rejected China’s contention that the Kashmir issue should be resolved on the basis of the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements, saying Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

The spokesperson of China’s permanent mission to the UN had said on Tuesday that Beijing “pays close attention to the current situation” in Kashmir. The spokesperson added: “The Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the Charter of the UN, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.”

China also “opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation”, the spokesperson said.

Responding to these remarks, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Chinese spokesperson.

“China is well aware of India’s consistent position on this issue. The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are [an] internal matter to India,” he said.

“It is, therefore, our expectation that other countries, including China, would refrain from commenting on matters that are internal affairs of India and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also expect China to recognise and condemn the scourge of cross-border terrorism that affects the lives of the people of India, including in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

On March 10, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN had delivered a letter from foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the president of the Security Council, which called on the Council to take up the Kashmir issue.

On the same day, at the request of Pakistan, China, as the then president of the Security Council, circulated the letter as an official document of the council.

tags
top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news