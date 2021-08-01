India sees 41,831 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate touches 2.34%

As many as 41,831 fresh cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease were registered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 31,655,824. India now has 4,10,952 active cases, which constitutes 1.30 per cent of the total caseload. With this, the daily positivity rate has touched 2.34 per cent.

With 541 new deaths, the total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic struck now stands at 4,24,351, according to the latest updates of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The fatality rate now stands at 1.34 per cent. A total of 39,258 patients recovered from the viral disease, which pushed the total discharge to 3,08,20,521 at a rate of 97.37 per cent, the health bulletin further said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said with 17,89,472 samples tested during the day for the virus, the total number of such tests conducted so far stands at 46,82,16,510.

Meanwhile, with 60,15,842 doses against Covid-19 administered during the day across the country, the cumulative total of the vaccination touched 47,02,98,596.



