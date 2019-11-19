e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

India should work towards universal health care: Bill Gates

The report by the government policy think tank, titled Health System for a New India: Building Blocks-Potential Pathways to Reform, noted that India’s health system was lagging behind those in comparable countries on many key performance indicators.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:44 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Monday.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI photo)
         

India’s health care system has improved significantly over the past decade, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said on Monday, adding that the goal for India should now be to work towards universal health care and improving its primary healthcare system.

“As we look forward we need to remember that primary healthcare is very impactful,” Gates said at the launch of a Niti Aayog report on improving India’s health care infrastructure.”Making sure that mothers, when they deliver, they are getting good attention and advice in the first 30 days about vaccines, breastfeeding and nutrition. That is very low cost and high impact. We need to make sure that primary health element is done very well.”

The report by the government policy think tank, titled Health System for a New India: Building Blocks-Potential Pathways to Reform, noted that India’s health system was lagging behind those in comparable countries on many key performance indicators.

Gates suggested that the private sector be enlisted in the effort to improve the healthcare system. “Many countries have had a tough time with health systems,” he said. “The United States is not a perfect example of how to run a health system. We manage to spend more than any other country and we don’t get what you would expect for that. So, looking at other middle-income countries and seeing what they did well is really important in this report,” he added.

To be sure, Niti Aayog clarified that it is not recommending a single-payer universal health care system in India. A single-payer health care system is a type of universal health care financed by taxes that covers the costs of essential health care for all residents with costs covered by a single public system.

“We are not recommending a single public system per se; as has been pointed out earlier, there are at least hundreds of financials pools which are already existing. One can’t realistically expect that all these will be merged in a single pool at this time. There are single payer systems across the world but with the level of fragmentation we cannot expect it to happen realistically for the next 10-15 years ,” said Alok Kumar, advisor (health) at Niti Aayog.

In the long run, there is a lot to be done at the federal and state level, Gates said.

The Niti Aayog report highlights the challenges plaguing India’s underperforming health Industry. India’s health system is lagging behind comparable countries in many key performance indicators, it noted.

Fragmentation, understood as a myriad of organizations, institutions (formal and informal rules), management and administrative arrangements as well as entitlements that do not coordinate harmoniously and are often subjected to contradictory incentives, all hamper continuity of care and portability of benefits.

tags
top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News