India signs $50 mn defence LoC deal to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives
India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a $50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.
Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian defence minister Mariya Didi.
"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he tweeted.
"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.
- This is the first physical meeting of top BJP functionaries after the outbreak of Covid 19 disease.
- About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
