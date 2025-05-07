India slams China's Global Times on false info on Operation Sindoor: Verify your facts'

India on Wednesday slammed Chinese media outlet Global Times over its coverage of Operation Sindoor military strikes and asked the portal to “verify facts" and "cross-examine sources before pushing out dis-information.” Vikram Misri foreign secretary with Col Sofiya Qureshi (left) during press conference on Operation Sindoor in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 7.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Global Times had reported that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has “shot down another Indian fighter jet in response to overnight airstrikes carried out by India at multiple locations in Pakistan”, citing “sources from the Pakistani military.” Follow Operation Sindoor live updates

“This is the third Indian fighter jet that has been shot down in response to the overnight strikes, said the military sources: Xinhua,” Global Times had said.

Responding to this, official handle of the Embassy of India in Beijing said in a series of posts on X, Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information."

“Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” another post read.

In subsequent posts, the Indian embassy in Beijing said, “@PIBFactCheck had brought to light instances of fake news with old images showing crashed aircrafts being re-circulated in various forms in the current context of #OperationSindoor. While one is from an earlier incident involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet that crashed in Rajasthan in September 2024, the other is an IAF MiG-21 fighter jet from Punjab in 2021.”

Listing some “facts of the issue”, the Indian embassy said, “On April 22, 2025, Pakistani and Pakistan-trained terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a savage terror attack on Indian tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir in India. They targeted a particular community by asking people to identify themselves by their religion and murdered 26 people, including one national of Nepal, causing the largest number of civilian casualties in a terrorist attack in India since the 26 November 2008 attacks in Mumbai."

The attack in Pahalgam was marked by extreme barbarity, one of the posts read, adding that with the victims mostly killed with head-shots from close range and in front of their families.

“Family members were deliberately traumatized through the manner of the killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message.”

The Indian embassy further said in a post that a group calling itself The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, and added that this group “is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba.” India had given inputs about the TRF in the half-yearly report to the Monitoring Team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee in May and November 2024, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups, the post read.

“Earlier too, in December 2023, India had informed the monitoring team about LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad operating through small terror groups such as the TRF. Pakistan's pressure to remove references to TRF in the April 25 UN Security Council Press Statement is notable in this regard,” a post stated.

“Pakistan's long track record of perpetrating cross-border terror in India is well documented, and beyond question. Pakistan also has a well-deserved reputation as a haven for terrorists from around the world, with internationally proscribed terrorists enjoying immunity there,” another post read.

The concluding post read, “India accordingly exercised its right to respond and pre-empt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks. These actions were measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India. The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”