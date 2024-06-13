 India slams mentions of J&K in joint statement of Pakistan and China: ‘Unwarranted’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
India slams mentions of J&K in joint statement of Pakistan and China: ‘Unwarranted’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 05:45 PM IST

The MEA said that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India and will always remain so.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rejected the references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan as ‘unwarranted’.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(File)
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(File)

“We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of 07 June 2024,” a statement issued by the MEA said. “We categorically reject such references. Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties.”

The ministry added that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India and will always remain so.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same,” it MEA pointed out.

The ministry of external affairs also highlighted that the June 7 joint statement of Pakistan and China also mentioned activities and projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, some of which are under India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan.

“The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan,” it said.

"We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

In their joint statement on June 7, Pakistan had said that it has briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” the joint statement had mentioned.

India slams mentions of J&K in joint statement of Pakistan and China: 'Unwarranted'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
