India starts UN Security Council term vowing to speak against terror

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:36 IST

India began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on Monday with the stated objective of raising its voice against terrorism, speaking for the developing world and bringing “human-centric inclusive solutions” to matters of global peace and security.

India joined the Security Council technically on January 1, which was a public holiday. The term got underway on Monday with a flag installation ceremony, accompanied by the four other countries joining as non-permanent members: Norway, Ireland, Kenya and Mexico.

“We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world,” said TS Tirumurti, the Indian permanent representative to the UN, after brief ceremony.

“We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism,” he added.

The permanent representative also reiterated India’s “very strong commitment to reformed multilateralism”, which in the context of the United Nations chiefly includes an expanded Security Council — with a permanent membership for itself — to make the body more representative of the current world.

“India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development,” Tirumurti said. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we stand united as one, bound by our ethos of democracy, pluralism and commitment to fundamental rights.”

India will also use the term to focus on peacekeeping, peace building, maritime security, women and youth, especially in conflict situations, and technology with a human face, will receive our attention while on the Council, he added.

India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico will join Vietnam, Niger, Estonia, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as the five non-permanent members already there, and the five permanent members — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China.

India won the eighth term in an election last June securing 184 of the 192 votes cast. It was last on the council in a two-year term ending 2012. Its previous terms were 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985 and 1991-1992.