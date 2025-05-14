Menu Explore
Video: India successfully tests homegrown ‘Bhargavastra’ counter-swarm drone system

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 04:21 PM IST

Bhargavastra has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL).

'Bhargavastra', an indigenous low-cost counter drone system in hard kill mode, was successfully tested by India at the Seaward Firing Range in Odisha's Gopalpur on Tuesday, days after a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan following an intense 4-day conflict.

'Bhargavastra' was successfully tested at the Seaward Firing Range in Odisha's Gopalpur on Wednesday.(ANI)
'Bhargavastra' was successfully tested at the Seaward Firing Range in Odisha's Gopalpur on Wednesday.(ANI)

Bhargavastra has been designed and developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), signifying a substantial leap in countering the escalating threat of drone swarms.

The micro rockets used in this counter-drone system underwent rigorous testing in Gopalpur.

Three trials were conducted for the rocket at Gopalpur on May 13, in the presence of senior officials of the Army Air Defence (AAD). Two trials were conducted by firing one rocket each, news agency ANI reported.

One trial was conducted by firing two rockets in salvo mode within two seconds. All four rockets performed as expected and achieved the required launch parametres, underscoring its pioneering technology in mitigating large-scale drone attacks, the report said.

The Bhargavastra is meant for quick interception of drones for an assured hard kill using tiny, guided missiles with swarm engagement capability. This solution offers mobile protection against drone attacks with near-simultaneous engagement of multiple drones.

Highlights of ‘Bhargavastra’:

Multi-layered defence:

Layer 1: Unguided micro rockets with a 20-meter lethal radius to neutralise drone swarms up to 2.5 km.

Layer 2: Guided micro-missiles for precision targeting, already successfully tested.

Optional layer: Soft-kill methods like jamming and spoofing for integrated protection.

Advanced detection and targeting:

  • Radar range of 6 to 10 km for detecting small aerial threats.
  • Equipped with EO/IR sensors for identifying low radar cross-section drones.
  • Offers complete situational awareness to engage single or multiple threats.

Terrain adaptability and modularity:

  • Designed for deployment across diverse terrains, including high-altitude areas.
  • Modular system allows configuration of sensors and launchers per mission need.

Indigenous design:

  • Fully compatible with existing network-centric warfare systems.
  • Indigenously developed, enhancing Make in India and self-reliance in defence.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
