India to debut next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains alongside Japan in bullet train project

The Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in India, with its introduction in the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Tunneling work of the first section of 21-km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane got completed on Monday(Pixaby/Represenatational Image)

“In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project,” the Indian Railways said in a statement.

A key piece of information is that the E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan. The Japanese Shinkansen is currently running with E5 trains, with E10 trains slated to be the next generation. According to the officials, the entire 508-km-long corridor is being developed with the Japanese Shinkansen technology. As per the ministry, work on 15 river bridges is finished and work on four bridges is in the advanced stages of construction.

First section of BKC-Thane undersea tunnel completed

Meanwhile, on Monday, tunnelling work of the first section of 21-km-long undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane got completed. The Railway Ministry said that the tunnelling work between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra is marking a major milestone in the project. “The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction," a press note from the ministry said.

It added that the track laying and construction of station, bridges and overhead electrical wires is going at a rapid pace. Along with the the procurement of systems for operation and control is also going well.

Talking about the undersea tunnel part of the bullet train project, the Railway Ministry said that the station at BKC will be an engineering marvel. Located at 32.5m below the ground the foundation of the construction will support the 95m high building about the ground, Ministry said.

"The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India,” it added, stating that future corridors like this is also under consideration by the ministry.



(With PTI inputs)