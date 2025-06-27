India to host 2029 World Police and Fire Games, Amit Shah calls it a proud moment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed happiness over India being designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games, terming it as a moment of great pride for every citizen. Shah said that selection of Ahmedabad as the venue is a testament to the city's rising stature as a sporting destination.(PTI)

He also said Ahmedabad being selected as the venue of the event that brings together police, fire, and disaster services to compete in more than 50 sports disciplines is a testament to the city's rising stature as a sporting destination.

"It is a moment of great pride for every citizen, as Bharat has been designated as the host country for the prestigious 2029 World Police and Fire Games. Bharat winning the prestigious bid to host the event is a global recognition of our sprawling sports infrastructure built under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji," Shah wrote on 'X'.