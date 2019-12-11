India to host key talks on Indo-Pacific region

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 03:42 IST

India will host two Track 1.5 dialogues this week to highlight its open and inclusive approach to build a “cooperative, free, and rules-based Indo-Pacific” region. The external affairs ministry is organising the 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue and Delhi Dialogue XI in New Delhi during December 13-14 and for the first time these two events will be held consecutively and on similar themes. The two events will intersect on December 13 in a joint ministerial session at which the guests of honour include Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi and Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momin, who will deliver keynote addresses in the presence of their Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. The valedictory address will be delivered by Jaishankar on December 14.

The theme for the Indian Ocean Dialogue is “Indo-Pacific: Re-imagining the Indian Ocean through an Expanded Geography”, while the theme for the Delhi Dialogue is “Advancing Partnership in Indo-Pacific”.

The themes are intended to build on the ‘growing recognition of the Indo-Pacific concept in strategic and academic circles within the region and beyond,’ the ministry said in a statement.