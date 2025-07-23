India to resume tourist visas for Chinese citizens after 5-year pause

As India and China work towards repairing their strained ties, the Indian government is working towards resuming visas for Chinese tourists. As per a report by news agency Reuters, India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens for the first time in five years. India will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens for the first time in five years. (REUTERS)

Citing the Indian Embassy in Beijing, Reuters reported that this renewal is set to start from Thursday - July 24.

Chinese media The Global Times shared the post made by the Indian Embassy in China on Weibo.

"From July 24, 2025, Chinese citizens can apply for a tourist visa to visit India. They must first fill out the visa application form online on the web link and print it, and then make an appointment on the web link. Then they must take a passport, visa application form and other related documents to submit an application at the Indian Visa Application Center," read the post issued by the Indian embassy.

In 2020, India had suspended all tourist visas in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in April 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) issued a notice which stated that all tourist visas for Chinese nationals will no longer be valid.

This decision came as a "tit-for-tat" move after China limited the re-entry of around 22,000 Indian students into the country after the pandemic.

A thaw in Indo-China ties?

Earlier this year, India and China announced a breakthrough in their ties after both countries withdrew their troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh, marking an end to over four years of freeze in ties.

Additionally, both India and China announced that they would resume direct commercial flights between Beijing and New Delhi in January 2025. This development was reported after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to China.

During this visit, India and China also agreed to resume Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in western Tibet for Indian pilgrims this year.

The most recent development for India and China ties were marked with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign minister's meeting.