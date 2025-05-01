India, UK in final talks to clear FTA hurdles

New Delhi: India and the UK are engaged in intensive negotiations in London to resolve remaining technical hurdles related to investment and market access before concluding the long-awaited bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), people close to the discussions said. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s ongoing European visit has heightened expectations for a breakthrough, with both nations working to find mutually acceptable solutions within the next two days. (HT file)(HT file)

Should progress occur, Goyal may return to London at the weekend to finalise the deal, according to officials familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

After meetings in London on Monday and Tuesday, Goyal departed for Oslo and is scheduled to visit Brussels before his planned return to New Delhi on Friday. “In case of a breakthrough in India-UK FTA talks, he may extend his Europe stay for a day or two and return via London,” one of these people said. Any consensus would be formally announced by ministers from both countries.

Current delays primarily involve techno-legal matters concerning trade, investment and social security issues, while other major contentious points have been “adequately” addressed.

Negotiators have reportedly reached solutions addressing New Delhi’s key concerns about business mobility and London’s demands for greater market access for automobiles and Scotch whiskies.

Upon arriving in London on April 28, Goyal posted on X: “Arrived in London for two days of engaging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations. In my first engagement, held a productive meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade @JReynoldsMP to advance Free Trade Agreement negotiations, reinforcing our commitment to deepening India-UK economic ties.”

The following day, he added: “It was a pleasure to meet @RachelReevesMP, Chancellor of the Exchequer along with @JReynoldsMP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, UK. Had a fruitful exchange on advancing India-UK economic ties and further building on our strong partnership.” Both countries had anticipated announcing the conclusion of negotiations on April 29, but discussions were extended at the last minute for further deliberation.

Negotiations for the India-UK FTA, which began on January 13, 2021, initially advanced rapidly during Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tenure before slowing amid political changes in London. Talks have regained momentum since the 14th round resumed in February 2025 after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government took office.

Goyal and UK trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced the resumption of negotiations on February 24 following a nine-month pause. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s UK visit on April 9 further accelerated discussions, during which she met with PM Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Reynolds.