India, US discuss extradition, mobility of students and professionals

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 04:06 PM IST

India and the US on Friday discussed ways to bolster cooperation on extradition, mobility of students and professionals, and safe and legal migration during their bilateral consular dialogue.

The US Issued more than one million visas to Indians in 2023 and currently hosts 270,000 Indian students. (HT file photo)

The 11th round of the consular dialogue held in New Delhi also focused on protecting vulnerable women and children and enabling smooth travel by the nationals of both countries, the external affairs ministry said.

The dialogue “reinforced the strong people-to-people ties and cooperation that both countries share across consular issues of mutual interest”, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: In Munich, Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss West Asia situation, Indo-Pacific

Both sides have stepped up cooperation on extradition and related matters in recent years, people familiar with the matter said.

Safe and legal migration too has assumed significance in light of reports of human trafficking rings trying to send Indian nationals illegally into the US from neighbouring countries, they said.

During the dialogue, the two sides welcomed the launch of a pilot programme in the US to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain categories of visas as proactive steps toward strengthening the connections between the people of the two countries.

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by KJ Srinivasa, joint secretary in consular, passport and visa division in the external affairs ministry, and the US side was led by Rena Bitter, assistant secretary, bureau of consular affairs in the department of state.

Both sides agreed to hold the next consular dialogue in the US next year.

The US Issued more than one million visas to Indians in 2023 and currently hosts 270,000 Indian students.

